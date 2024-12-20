Anupama Parameswaran joins Suresh Gopi for intense court drama ‘Janaki Vs State of Kerala’

Live
Superstar Suresh Gopi and Anupama Parameswaran lead the cast in the upcoming courtroom drama Janaki Vs State of Kerala (JSK), which is set to captivate audiences with its gripping narrative based on real events. Directed by Praveen Narayana and produced by J. Phanindra Kumar under the banner of Cosmos Entertainments, the film explores a powerful story of justice and legal battles.
Anupama Parameswaran plays the central character of Janaki, a woman who faces a deeply unjust situation, navigating the harsh realities of the courtroom. Her character’s struggle with the legal system forms the emotional core of the film, portraying the intensity and challenges she confronts in the pursuit of justice. Suresh Gopi takes on the role of a lawyer who defends Janaki, providing a strong, compelling presence as he battles for her rights in court.
The movie also features performances by Baiju Sandosh, Madhav Suresh Gopi, Divya Pillai, and Askar Ali in significant roles, all contributing to the film’s dynamic and intense narrative.
Janaki Vs State of Kerala promises to be an emotional and thought-provoking film, focusing on the legal journey of a woman fighting against the odds. Set to be released in February, the film is expected to stir conversations and resonate deeply with audiences.