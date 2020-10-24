Anushka Shetty-Prabhas Big Secret Is Out: Sweety Spills The Beans

Anushka Shetty and Prabhas are not only the most talented individuals in the Telugu film industry but also the most talked-about couple.

They have a cracking chemistry and it is no news anymore that fans still want the duo to turn real-life couple. However, both Anushka Shetty and Prabhas continue to deny their romantic relationship and take refuge in the most cliched 'we are just good friends' line.

Now, that apart the two were seen last together in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali which was a massive blockbuster. Post that both the actors who had earlier worked together in several movies chose to go their separate ways. However, the two continue to wish each other on special occasions like birthday and movie releases.

Yesterday was the birthday of Tollywood Rebel Star Prabhas. Not only Anushka Shetty wished him but also spilled the beans on something only she is privy to being a good friend. Anushka Shetty has finally revealed Prabhas's nickname. Apparenly, Anushka calls Prabhas 'pupsu'. The suspense about the Telugu actor's nickname was broken by none other than Sweety herself on her Twitter.

We know that the makers of Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde released a birthday surprise for Prabhas by sharing a motion teaser of the movie. The response from the movie-buffs has no doubt been fantastic. However, what made the actor's day was an appreciation message from Anushka on Twitter. Have a look at Anushka's tweet...





Happy happy happy happy pupsu ..totally love the feel and look of radhe Shyam ....🥰looking forward 🎉 🎉 🎉 🎉UV creations 😊 ,Radha Krishna garu ,Pooja ,cast and crew ...all the very best 🎉 🎉 🎉 🎉https://t.co/vr2Pglxu0v — Anushka Shetty (@MsAnushkaShetty) October 23, 2020

Anushka Shetty was last seen in Silence aka Nishabdham which was released in several languages. Madhavan played the lead in the movie. Prabhas has a series of movies in his hand.