Anushka to give a big push

After stars like Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun, now it is the turn of pretty actress Anushka Shetty to go all out to promote her upcoming big ticket movie 'Nishabdam.'

The multilingual movie is slated to hit the theatres on January 31. Recently, during the media interaction, Anushka Shetty revealed that post Sankranthi, she will start the promotional activities of her movie, wherein she plays a mute artist.

Anushka Shetty appeared in Hyderabad where the post production work of 'Nishabdam' was going on. She reportedly spent some time with the team and also said that she is planning to start promotions from next week.

"Earlier, I was busy with some personal work. After coming from Bangalore after Sankranthi, I will kick-start 'Nishabdam' promotions," she added.

The film also stars R Madhavan in the male lead. Helmed by Hemant Madhukar, 'Nishabdham' will be releasing in Telugu, English, Malayalam, Hindi and Tamil.

The movie is being bankrolled by Kona Venkat and TG Vishwa Prasad under the banner of Kona Film Corporation in association with People Media Factory.



