Arjun Sarja, JD Chakravarthy’s ‘Iddaru’ all set to hit screens
Arjun Sarja, Radhika Kumaraswamy, JD Chakravarthy, and Faisal Khan are the key actors in the movie ‘Iddaru.’ It is being produced by Farheen Fatima under the banner of FS Entertainments and presented by DS Reddy. SS Sameer is the director. The film is slated to release on 7th of this month. The film unit recently held a pre-release event in Hyderabad. Musheerabad MLA Mutha Gopal graced the event as the chief guest and wished the film success.
Prasanna Kumar said, "Arjun is a good actor. He got a lot of recognition for his distinctive character. Cinema is the passion of JD Chakravarty. This film starring both of them should be a hit. Sameer is a hard worker. It is clear from the trailer that this film has been made brilliantly.”
Director SS Sameer said, "This film connects well with the present generation. This is an action-packed and entertaining movie. The producer's contribution is unforgettable," he said.