Ashika Ranganath oozes charm as ‘Varalakshmi’ in ‘Naa Saami Ranga’

King Nagarjuna Akkineni is one of the actors who introduced many talented directors in his career. Now, the ‘King’ actor has given a chance to another first-timer Vijay Binny for his upcoming film “Naa Saami Ranga.” The movie stars Ashika Ranganath playing the female lead and today the makers came up with the first look of the actress.

Ashika Ranganath is introduced as ‘Varalakshmi’ through the poster and she oozes charm in traditional wear with jewellery. They have also released a glimpse where the actress is seen sitting in front of a mirror and imitating Nagarjuna who is observing her from outside while smoking a beedi. They are seen admiring each other from a distance. Oscar-award-winning composer MM Keeravani brings more enchantment with his spellbinding background score.





Nagarjuna looked massy, whereas Ashika Ranganath looks gorgeous in half saree. Vijay Binny who is a choreographer has brought in the right expressions from Ashika. The makers have also announced to unveil the film’s first single soon. Chandra Bose penned the lyrics.



The album from this chartbuster combination of Nagarjuna, Keeravani, and Chandra Bose is going to be one of the most-awaited ones. Billed to be a mass action entertainer, passionate producer Srinivasa Chitturi of Tollywood’s leading production house Srinivasaa Silver Screen is making the movie on a grand scale with a massive budget. Pavan Kumar presents the movie. The shoot of the movie is presently taking place in Hyderabad. The production works neared the final stages.

The blockbuster writer Prasanna Kumar Bezawada provided the story and dialogues for the film. “Naa Saami Ranga” will have its theatrical release for Sankranti, in 2024.