Atharintiki Daredi Actress Pledges Support To Coronavirus Fight

Telugu movie Atharintiki Daredi was a super duper hit. It was a huge comeback for Pawan Kalyan who was badly waiting for a big break. The film was directed by Trivikram Srinivas and starred Boman Irani, Nadiya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Pranitha Subhash.

Now, with the Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi calling for help to the coronavirus relief fund, several celebrities have come out to lend a helping hand. Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu are some of the actors who donated generously to the CM relief funds in both the Telugu states.

Actor Nikhil Siddharta also did his bit by donating essentials required for corona fighters. Now, we hear Pranitha Subhash who played one of the female leads in Pawan's Atharintiki Daredi has come forward to do her bit to those battling the deadly virus. while she contributed Rs 10 lakh to the relief fund, she also said that she would help 50 families sail through this trying time.

Pranitha will do this via her Foundation which she set up some time back. Let's hope more help pours in as the entire world is fighting the biggest humanitarian crisis.