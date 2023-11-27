‘Atharva’ connects to all sections of audience: Director Mahesh Reddy

The upcoming film 'Atharva' will show the importance of the Clues team in cracking criminal cases. This movie is presented by Nuthalapati Narasimham and Anasuyamma under the banner of Peggo Entertainments. Karthik Raju, Simran Choudhary and Ayraa played the lead roles in this movie directed by Mahesh Reddy and produced by Subhash Nuthalapati. Vijaya and Jhansi are the executive producers.

The film is set to hit screens on December 1st. Ahead of film’s release, the movie director Mahesh Reddy interacted with Hans India. Let’s have a look into it.

What is the origin of this story?

I saw an interview of the Clues team head Venkanna. Normally when a crime happens, the work of the Clues team is more. What they collect will stand as evidence in court. Clues team solves up to 70 percent of crime cases. No movie so far has shown the involvement and importance of the Clues team. I penned this story to tell about them.

Can we expect any twists and turns in the movie?

In the second half of Atharva, there will be a twist in every ten minutes. Nobody would predict pre-climax and climax twists. The audience will get a full high for those scenes.

Why did you take the time to make 'Atharva', after your previous film 'Hawaa'?

“Hawaa” was not planned as a movie. Chaitanya Rao and I wanted to do something together, to enter the industry. So, we did an experimental movie. We planned to make it as a short film. Finally, we ended up making a movie. We took a gap to make a good movie.

Music should be the biggest strength of crime thrillers. Tell us about Sricharan Pakala music.

Sricharan Pakala is currently in full form. He has given a wonderful background score. He created music from the police siren as well. Along with RR, he also gave us good mass, romantic, and folk songs.

How is 'Atharva' going to be? What kind of experience does it give to the audience?

The film is so gripping that it makes you sit on the edge of your seat. Apart from those who like suspense thrillers, this movie will appeal to all sections of the audience. It is a film made with all commercial aspects.