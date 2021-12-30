‘Atta Sudake’ Song From Ravi Teja’s Khiladi Will Be Out Tomorrow

It is all known that Tollywood's energetic hero Ravi Teja is all set to entertain his fans with his upcoming movie Khiladi. Along with this movie, he also has a couple of interesting projects in his kitty. As the Khiladi release date is nearing, the makers have started the promotions on digital media. Off late, they are creating noise by dropping updates from the movie and now, they are all set to release the third single "Atta Sudake…" song tomorrow…



Here is the promo of this song… Take a look!

Being a romantic single, the promo showcases Ravi Teja and the lead actress Meenakshi in complete white outfits! Even the BGM is also awesome and raised the expectations on the movie.

Ravi Teja also shared a BTS pic from Khiladi sets on his Instagram page… Ravi Teja is seen clicking the selfie along with the lead actress and choreographer Shekar master!

Khiladi movie is helmed by filmmaker Ramesh Varma and is produced by him itself in association with Satyanarayana Koneru under the Pen Movies and A Studios LLP banners. Along with the lead actor Ravi Teja, this movie has an ensemble cast of Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Dimple Hayathi, Nikitin Dheer, Sachin Khedekar, Mukesh Rishi, Thakur Anoop Singh, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Bharath Reddy and Keshav Deepak. This movie will hit the big screens on 11th February, 2022!

As said, Ravi Teja is lined-up with a couple of movies; he will next be seen in Vamsee's 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' movie. It is the biopic of a notorious thief in the 1970s. It will be bankrolled by Abhishek Agarwal under his home banner Abhishek Arts banner in association with Tej Narayan. GV Prakash will tune the songs and R Madhie will handle the cinematography field. Along with this movie, he also has 'Rama Rao On Duty' and 'Dhamaka' movies in his kitty.