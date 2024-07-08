‘Bahishkarana’ Teaser: Anjali Plays a Key Role in Gripping Telugu Web Series

‘Bahishkarana,’ a new Telugu web series featuring Anjali, is set to captivate audiences on Zee5 from July 19. Directed by Mukesh Prajapati, the series promises an intense narrative of revenge and action. The teaser was released yesterday and it offers a glimpse into Anjali's compelling portrayal, stirring anticipation among viewers.

The teaser opens with Anjali's character, introduced as a girl travelling through a serene village landscape. Set against the backdrop of lush crop fields, it quickly establishes her multifaceted persona. Through poignant dialogues, the teaser hints at her motivations, highlighting her belief that the world bends to the power of money and love. Anjali's character unfolds as a complex blend of love and fury, teasing intriguing questions about her journey and vendetta.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BfmPz0M4qa4

Anjali portrays Pushpa, a prostitute, in Bahishkarana, marking a challenging role in her career. Alongside her, Ananya Nagalla plays a pivotal character, adding depth to the narrative as a village girl. Director Mukesh Prajapati crafts a richly layered story within a rural setting, featuring performances by Ravindra Vijay, Sritej, Shanmuk, and Chaitanya Sagiraju in key roles.

The series boasts cinematography by Prasannakumar and music by Siddharth Sadashiv, enhancing its visual and emotional impact. Produced by Prashanti Malisetty, Bahishkarana promises to deliver gripping storytelling that resonates with audiences.

Anjali, celebrated for her roles in recent hits like ‘Gangs of Godavari’ and ‘Geetanjali,’ brings her versatile talent to ‘Bahishkarana.’ Her upcoming projects, including a Tamil film directed by National Award winner Ram with Nivin Pauly, underscore her status as a powerhouse performer in South Indian cinema.