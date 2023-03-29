Balagam Director Venu Visited Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy

"Balagam", the debut directorial film of comedian Venu, has surpassed all expectations and become a massive success at the box office, receiving critical acclaim as well. Despite being available on Amazon Prime, the film has also performed exceptionally well in theaters since its release on March 3. Venu Yeldandi, elated with the film's success, recently visited Kondagattu's Anjaneya Swamy with his family to offer a special pooja and seek blessings.

Sharing photos related to this on Twitter, Venu wrote, 'I started the film Balagam with Anjanna's blessings in Kondagatu. Balagam has pleased you all with Anjanna's grace. Anjanna's darshan was wonderful".





The film Balagam is a family emotional drama set in rural Telangana, featuring Priyadarshi and Kavya Kalyanm in important roles, with Bheems composing the music.