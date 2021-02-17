Balakrishna to dance with Payal Rajput?

Tollywood: Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently busy with his third film, in the direction of Boyapati Srinu. The actor-director combination earlier worked on the movies Legend and Simha. Both the films became big hits at the box-office. The third movie in their combination is carrying a lot of expectations. The fans are excited to see Balakrishna in an action role after a long time. Poorna and Pragya Jaiswal are playing the heroines. The latest buzz state that Payal Rajput will also be a part of the film.

The buzz is that Payal Rajput will shake her leg in a special dance number with Balakrishna. The film unit earlier approached a couple of star heroines for the same but no one showed interest. It looks like Payal is interested to do this special dance number.

Thaman is the music director of the film and he composed a special mass number already. The shoot for the same will begin next month. The film is hitting the screens on May 28th.