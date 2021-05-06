Balakrishna to romance two heroines!

Balakrishna Nandamuri who is busy with Boyapati's Akhanda is soon going to work in Gopichand Malineni's direction. Gopichand already began the script work for the same. He has been doing the research for the script and visited a 100 year old library recently in Vetapalem.



The buzz is that Balakrishna will essay the role of a police officer in the film and we hear that the movie features two leading ladies. The director is making sure to give significant roles to the leading ladies. The pre-production is slowly picking up pace.



Mythri Movie Makers will produce the film in a grand way. The official announcement of the movie will be out once the pre-production work on the film comes to an end.



Balakrishna's Akhanda is currently on a halt because of the pandemic. The film's shoot will resume soon. Stay tuned to us for more details on the film.

