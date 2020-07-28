BB3: Boyapati Srinu awaits Balakrishna's approval

Tollywood: Balakrishna Nandamuri and Boyapati Srinu are working together for the third time now. After Simha and Legend, the director and actor are now working for the third time. Both the actor and director are excited about impressing the fans again. The first schedule of the film is complete and the makers shot an action sequence.

Meanwhile, the interesting buzz is that Boyapati made a lot of changes to the film's script now and has been waiting to narrate the same to Balakrishna. Most likely, the actor and director will meet up next month. Once Boyapati gets the nod from Balakrishna, the director will begin arrangements for the shoot. The plan is to begin the film's shoot next month or September.

Miriyala Ravinder Reddy is the producer of the movie. Thaman is the music director of the film.