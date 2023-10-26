Live
Just In
Bhagavanth Kesari Movie Hits 100cr Mark in 6 Days
Bhagavanth Kesari Movie Hits 100cr Mark in 6 Days

Nandamuri Balakrishna, has achieved a remarkable feat with director Anil Ravipudi's 'Bhagavanth Kesari,' scoring a hat-trick of successes. The film...
Nandamuri Balakrishna, has achieved a remarkable feat with director Anil Ravipudi's 'Bhagavanth Kesari,' scoring a hat-trick of successes. The film has surged past the Rs 100 crore milestone at the global box office and continues to maintain its momentum. Following the conclusion of the Dussehra holiday season on October 25th, the film experienced a substantial decline in its collections, which was expected.
As of now, 'Bhagavanth Kesari' is steadily progressing towards the Rs 70 crore mark in India, with hopes of regaining its box office traction over the upcoming weekend.
In just six days, 'Bhagavanth Kesari' managed to surpass the Rs 100 crore threshold in global earnings and continues to perform impressively in theaters. On October 25th, the film celebrated its one-week milestone in theaters but observed its initial significant dip in box office returns. Early estimates suggest that the film raked in approximately Rs 6 crore net in India, which is nearly half of its earnings on the sixth day.
The total domestic box office collection over the course of seven days now stands at an impressive Rs 66.35 crore net. On October 25th, 'Bhagavanth Kesari' registered an occupancy rate of 38.33 percent.