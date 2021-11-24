Bheemla Nayak bags less with theatrical business!

The expectations on Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer, "Bheemla Nayak" are Sky High.

Touted to be the Telugu remake of the Malayalam super hit film, 'Ayyappan Koshiyum', Sagar K Chandra is wielding the megaphone for this project. The theatrical business deals of the film have been closed and when compared to other biggies like 'RRR', 'Acharya' 'Radhe Shyam', the film made less amounts. Also, the government has implemented strict ticket prices in Andhra Pradesh for Pawan Kalyan's movie due to his rivalry with the ruling party. So, the distributors are not willing to give a huge amount for the right.

On the other hand, the satellite, as well as the digital rights of the film, are yet to be closed. The film is all set to hit the silver screen on January 12, 2022, on the occasion of Sankranti.