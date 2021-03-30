Bheeshma director with Mahesh & Naveen

Superstar Mahesh Babu is planning to give chances to the new directors in his production house. After getting impressed with Goodachari, Mahesh offered Major to Sashikiran Tikka. Now, the actor is planning to get Venky Kudumula on board for his second production.

There are reports that Naveen Polishetty is going to play the lead role in Mahesh's next production. Venky Kudmula who did Chalo and Bheeshma has narrated a story to Mahesh already. Initially, there were reports that the Mahesh Babu would play the lead role but later, a clarity has arrived that Mahesh will produce a film in the combination of Naveen and Venky.

Mahesh pinned big hopes on his current production Major and he hopes to score back to back hits by launching a series of movies. Venky Kudumula did not announce his next film yet and let us wait for the official confirmation on the same.