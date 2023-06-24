‘Bholaa Shankar’ teaser: A feast to fans

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s “Bholaa Shankar” is gearing up for a grand release on August 11, 2023. Meher Ramesh directed this commercial entertainer in which Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia are playing crucial roles. The first single, “Bholaa Mania,” generated a good response among the masses.

Makers of “Bholaa Shankar” unveiled the teaser today. The teaser starts with a powerful intro of Chiranjeevi, who kills 33 people all by himself. Megastar looks dashing and stylish in the teaser, and he impresses with his mannerisms and dialogue delivery. The teaser doesn’t reveal anything about the story, and it is meant for showcasing the character of Megastar in the film.

Meher succeeds in presenting Chiranjeevi in a good way. Sushanth, Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, Sri Mukhi, Rashmi Gautam, and Uttej are playing other vital roles. Ramabrahmam Sunkara, under AK Entertainments, is producing this biggie. Mahati Swara Sagar is composing the tunes.