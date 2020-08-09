Big Fat Celebrity Weddings May Be History, Thanks To Coronavirus

Celebrity weddings were always star-studded. TV channels would fight to grab the live streaming rights of star weddings. More than the couple who were tying the knot, viewers would be curious to know who all from the film fraternity attended the do.

Besides, it has become a fad not only to spend crores of rupees on weddings but also make it a destination wedding so as to get maximum visibility. Be it Deepika and Ranveer, Priyanka and Nick Jonas or our very own Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, all these star couples opted for destination weddings. Besides, the live streaming rights were not sold while wedding guests too were asked to refrain from clicking pictures on their mobile phones or circulating them on social media.

Tollywood actor Nikhil who recently tied the knot in a close-knit ceremony too had big plans for his wedding. Unfortunately, the plan did not materialise because of the COVID restrictions. Same was true of Telugu actor Nithiin's marriage too who opted for a private wedding ceremony attended by close family members and friends of the couple.

The latest one is the case of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj. The couple tied the knot at the family-owned Rama Naidu studios in Hyderabad. After months of hectic preparations, Tollywood actor Rana Daggubati got married in a traditional ceremony in Hyderabad. While it was a moment of ecstasy for some it was a moment of emotional farewell for Miheeka and her family. In view of expected rains lashing Hyderabad, the entire area was waterproofed to prevent rain from playing spoilsport.

We hear the ceremony was a mix of Telugu and Marwari customs. All the precautionary measures were observed to keep the prevailing deadly virus away. The event was attended by close family members. The entire street leading to Rama Naidu studios was cordoned off with strict security measures were taken to prevent any untoward incidents.

The guests included close family members of the couple like stars like Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni, and uncle Venkatesh. Rana's father had already stated that the wedding would be beautiful but simple.

Going by the latest trend in the industry, it appears big fat weddings would become a thing of the past. With celebrities too preferring to make the event an invite-only event with select guests, it may not be star-studded either. Most importantly, the kind of money and food that were wasted on such weddings could be saved.