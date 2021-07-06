Big News: Allu Arjun's Pushpa Shoot Resumes

The deadly Covid-19 has made all of us sit at homes for almost one year. Especially when it comes to the second wave, its impact was too high and till last month lakhs of positive cases got registered in the country every day. But now as the situation is under control, the state government has lifted the lockdown completely. With this slowly the makers are resuming the shootings of their movies and thus actors once again turned busy being back to their sets! Off late, Allu Arjun's Pushpa movie makers also resumed the shoot and dropped the good news on their Twitter page.

Along with sharing the poster, the makers jotted down, "Icon staar@alluarjun's #Pushpa Shoot resumes today #PushpaRaj#ThaggedheLe PUSHPA SHOOT RESUMES".

Being the Sukumar directorial,there are many expectations on this movie. It will be released in two parts and Allu Arjun will essay a complete de-glamour role in it.Rashmika Mandanna will be the lead actress and Malayalam actor FahadhFaasil is roped in to play the antagonist role.

The recently released teaser has made the audience go jaw dropped as it showed Allu Arjun in a never-seen-before avatar. Rashmika also looked cute in the village girl role. As it was complete action movie and that too with the red sanders plot, all the fans of Allu Arjun are eagerly awaiting for the release of the movie.

Along with the lead actors, even JagapathiBabu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Sunil, Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore, AnasuyaBharadwaj and Urvashi Rautela will be seen in other important roles.

Pushpa movie is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media banners. The first part will be released on 13th August, 2021 and the movie is being made with a whopping budget of Rs 250 crores.