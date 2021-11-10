Big News: Nandamuri Balakrishna's 107th Movie Muhurtam Time Fixed

Post lockdown, the makers of Tollywood and Bollywood movies are leaving no day in creating a buzz on social media. We have just witnessed the amazing "Naacho Naacho…" song from Rajamouli's RRR movie. Now, another big news is doing rounds on social media. Tollywood's ace actor Nandamuri Balakrishna's 107th movie Muhurtam ceremony will be held on 13th November, 2021 @10:26 AM.



The makers of this movie, the Mythri Movies banner made this announcement through their Twitter page and treated all the fans of NBK… Take a look!

Along with sharing the announcement poster, they also wrote, "The Hunt Begins Very Soon. #NBK107 Muhurtham on 13th Nov at 10:26 AM #NandamuriBalakrishna @shrutihaasan @megopichand @MusicThaman".

The announcement poster looked fantastic with a Lion's face. The Muhurtam ceremony will be held on 13th November, 2021 @ 10:26 AM. The announcement of this movie was made on Balakrishna's 61st birthday. This movie will be directed by Gopichand Malineni and will be produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movies banner. SS Thaman is all set to tune the songs for this movie which has Shruti Haasan, Varalakshmi Sarath Kumar and Kannada actor Duniya Vijaya in the prominent roles.

Speaking about other movies of Balakrishna, his Akhanda movie is all set to hit the screens soon. This movie is directed by ace filmmaker Boyapati Srinu and is produced by Miriyala Raveender Reddy under the Dwaraka Creations banner. This movie has Pragya Jaiswal as the lead actress. He also announced the sequel to the Aditya 369 movie and it is titled as Aditya 999 which will also be the debut movie for Balakrishna's son Mokshagyna.