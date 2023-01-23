Big News: Venkatesh Daggubati Announces His 75th Movie And Teams Up With Sailesh Kolanu…

Vishwak Sen and Adivi Sesh's 'HIT' series movies turned into blockbusters with young director Sailesh Kolanu's mysterious murder plots. With these movies getting enough recognition, Sailesh bagged the biggest opportunity of his life as he is all set to team up with iconic actor Venkatesh Daggubati. Being Venky's 75th movie, the expectations bar is a notch higher and thus the announcement poster is also no less in creating a buzz on social media!



Even Venkatesh also shared the announcement poster of his 75th movie on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "It's time for a new adventure @KolanuSailesh @NiharikaEnt @vboyanapalli #Venky75".

Even the makers also shared the same poster and wrote, "Here comes the BLAST of an Update. Extremely Proud & Privileged to announce that, Our Prestigious 𝑷𝒓𝒐𝒅𝒖𝒄𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝑵𝑶 2 is Victory @VenkyMama's Land Mark Film #Venky75 Directed by @KolanuSailesh Produced by @vboyanapalli. Announcement on JAN 25th 2023".

Venkatesh looked terrific in the poster from his back with the backdrop of a bomb blast or some storm! Further details of this movie will be made on 25th January, 2023. It will be directed by Sailesh Kolanu and will be produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the Niharika Entertainments banner.