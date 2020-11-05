Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Akhil still angry on Sohel?

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: In yesterday's episode, we have seen Akhil and Sohel in a huge fight. The duo got into heated arguments twice last day but are yet to solve the issues between them.

Today, Sohel made efforts to talk to him. While giving the task, Bigg Boss announced that Sohel is the village leader and Akhil is his brother-in-law who always goes against Sohel. Akhil immediately said that this is what he wanted. During the task, Sohel tried to solve the tiff between him and Akhil. He sat beside Akhil and calmly tried to ask him. Sohel tried to talk but Akhil didn't even looked at his face. Sohel was explaining the incidents but Akhil just ignored him as if he is not talking to him.

Even in previous episodes, Akhil and Sohel got into a misunderstanding. But, the duo got back together after Nagarjuna showed a video of her manipulating.