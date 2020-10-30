Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Amma Rajashekar regrets his decision on Ariyana!

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Today, only the girls in the house participated in the captaincy task. When Ariyana and Monal were in the final stage, Amma Rajashekar got the chance to pick and he selected Ariyana to become the captain.

But, Amma Rajashekar instantly regretted his decision when Ariyana picked Monal as the ration manager. Amma Rajashekar said that he wanted to become the ration manager but Ariyana deceived him. Though Ariyana tried to explain, Amma Rajashekar said that he is the one who made her the captain but she just neglected him. Amma Rajashekar added that he picked Ariyana over Monal but now, Ariyana picking Monal instead of him is like a slipper shot to him. Later, when Monal tried to show the spoiled fruits to previous ration manager Ariyana, Amma Rajashekar threw some counters on him which made her walk out of the room with anger. She even rejected the food.

On the other hand, while talking to Akhil, Monal said that last week, when Ariyana and Avinash played the captaincy task and Avinash won the task, he made Ariyana the ration manager. Monal added that Ariyana wanted to play the same strategy and made her the ration manager but the reality has now hit her as Amma Rajashekar regretted his decision.