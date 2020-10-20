Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: 'Demons' task is back in Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: In almost every season of the Bigg Boss house, the Demons task is pretty common. Even in the current seventh season, the similar task has come again now. On Monday's episode, the promo of the Tuesday episode was shown. It is a luxury budget task and as per what has been shown, the Bigg Boss divided inmates into Demons and Good humans in the house.

Ariyana, Avinash, and a few others are Demons. Monal, Noel, Amma Rajasekhar and a few more are Good Humans. In the promo, we can see the Demons destroying the house and also irking the Good Humans. We have seen the Demons breaking eggs on Good Humans.

It looks like the task will surely result in arguments and fights among the inmates once again. Everyone is trying their best to perform well, so that, they will get a good screen time. We have to see which team won the task, towards the end of the week.