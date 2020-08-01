Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Bigg Boss TV show is currently the most awaited shows on Telugu television space. Nagarjuna Akkineni is the host for the fourth season as well. As the organizers geared up to begin the shoot for the promo of the TV show, Nagarjuna hit the floors after a long time. Nag shared the same via his Twitter profile.

Following a lot of safety precautions, the organisers kick-started the promo shoot. Nagarjuna posted the pictures of him getting the make-up done. The makeup artists are seen wearing the PPE kits.

"Back on the floor with Lights, Camera, Action..what a wow...WOW!!!" posted Nagarjuna, along with the pictures. The promo is going to be out in a couple of days.

On the work front, Nagarjuna currently has Wild Dog, a film with Praveen Sattaru and another one with Kalyan Krishna.

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu show starts from 30th August, says the sources.