Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Sohel gets aggressive again in the house!

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Sujatha who was evicted from the Bigg Boss house dropped the Bigg Bomb on Sohel which made him nervous. Sohel will have to wash the utensils in the house for the entire week. However, Sohel is not okay with doing the same. Amma Rajasekhar and he had arguments over the same.

Sohel declared that Amma Rajasekhar would wash the cups. It is when Ariyana has come up to suggest something to Sohel. But, Sohel got aggressive again and shouted at Ariyana. It did not go well in the house. Sohel immediately realized that he should not shout unnecessarily and controlled his anger.

Later, everyone sat and discussed the issues in the house. When Kumar Sai was explaining things, once again, Sohel got angry. Looks like his anger issues would surely keep him away from the title.