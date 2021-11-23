Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Anee master not happy with Sunny's fans

Anee master entered the Bigg Boss TV show as one of the top contestants in the fifth season. From the first week, she played her game well and tried to nominate the male contestants, saying that they are strong. However, she was eliminated in the 11th week for her disrespectful behavior against Kajal, in the house.

In the last three to four weeks, Anee disrespected Kajal by imitating her poorly and also by cornering her with silly statements. Kajal did not lose her temper and composure but focused on playing her game.

After coming out of the BB house, Anee understood that she was eliminated for her disrespectful behavior towards Kajal. However, she posted a selfie video where she expressed her anger on a few who are supporting Sunny.

Some netizens posted bad comments on Ravi's wife's youtube channel and Anee thinks that it is by Sunny's fans. She pointed out that audience should also consider it when they're voting.