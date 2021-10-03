Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Bigg Boss gives chillies to Shannu and Siri

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: The yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss started with Siri talking about how Shannu has been avoiding her and is seen crying saying that she is unable to solve it with Shannu.

Jessie claimed that he failed as a captain and Nagarjuna said that he has been taking the blame all by himself unnecessarily. Nag also fired in Lobo for raising his voice on Priya. Bigg Boss sent some rewards to the housemates. Sriram and Hamida got pastries, Swetha and Anne received cupcakes, Maanas and Sunny received macaroons, Ravi and Viswa received lollipops. Lobo and Nataraj received peppermints. Finally, it seems like Bigg Boss is angry with the silly fights by Siri and Shannu and sent them chillies.

The housemates gave various tags to others in the house. Ravi, Lobo and Anne gave attention seeker tag to Priyanka. Ravi, Priya, Kajal are in safe zone.