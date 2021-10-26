Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: House in lockdown!

After an interesting yet emotional nominations episode in the eighth week, the captaincy contender task is going to be interesting. According to the latest promo, the Bigg Boss house is in lockdown mode now.

Bigg Boss has cut the access to the house by closing the doors and told the same to the inmates. For getting access to the house and for being one of the captaincy contenders, the inmates will have to play some challenges and win them.

The first challenge has been accepted by Shanmukh and Lobo. During this challenge, Lobo and Kajal had arguments and the promo creates curiosity around the task.

There are currently 12 members in the Bigg Boss house and 6 of them are nominated for going out of the house. The nominated contestants are Ravi, Sreeram, Siri, Shanmukh, Maanas and Lobo.