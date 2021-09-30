Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: New captain in Bigg Boss house

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: The season 5 of Telugu biggest reality show Bigg Boss is currently going on with decent TRPs. We have been seeing that the housemates have been fighting with each other especially during the nominations.

Even this week, we saw that a couple of contestants like Nataraj Lobo firing on other housemates during the nominations. The captaincy contenders task is currently going on in the Bigg Boss house. The housemates have to lose their weight to win the task. Previously in the task, Sreeram and Hamida completed a challenge given by Bigg Boss and got a reduction of half kg from their weight. In today's episode, we can see that the captaincy contenders will play a task for the captaincy. According to the latest buzz, Sreeram will be the new house captain.

Jassi is the current captain of the Bigg Boss house who recently lost his chance to participate in the captaincy race as he failed to follow the rules given by the Bigg Boss. On the other hand, Sreeram will become the house captain in today's episode.