Bigg Boss 5 to get delayed further 

Even during the coronavirus pandemic, the makers of Bigg Boss season have finally completed the fourth season of Telugu. Telugu biggest reality show Bigg Boss and Abhijeet walked out of the Bigg Boss house with the winner crown.

Now, the fans are eagerly waiting for the fifth season of Bigg Boss. As Nagarjuna Akkineni hosted the third and fourth seasons of Bigg Boss, he is likely to host the fifth season as well. Rumors came out that the reality show will get kick-started from the mid-week of June. But because of the ongoing second wave of coronavirus, the show might start in September and conclude it in December .

There are so many rumors about the contestants of Bigg Boss 5 but the official confirmation about the release date is yet to get released.