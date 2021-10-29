Bigg Boss Episode 54 Highlights

The episode started with Maanas and Pinky talking about Ravi that he has been in the game from day 1 and whatever he does is as a part of the game. Ravi teases Shannu, Siri, and Jessie who are sleeping on the same bed. The next day started with 'Akkad Bakkad' song from 'Super' movie. Ration manager Kajal asks about the eggs they ate and Kajal said that they won't get any eggs for today. Siri does accept. Also, Sunny said that it is a crime to eat others food when they are not around. But they give the eggs but Siri and Shannu claimed that they don't want to eat.



Siri and Shannu get into a fight again. Bigg Boss 'Ventaadu Vetadu' task for the captaincy. The contenders wear bags of thermocol balls and they have to try to tear and drop balls from others' bags. The housemate with the high number of balls will be the winner. Shannu gets out of the circle first followed by Sreeram. Sunny and Sreeram get into an argument. Bigg Boss called Jessie into the confession room and claimed that they can come out of the circle but they have to take rounds inside the circle and try to drop the balls of others. Jessie restarts the game.



Anne claimed that people are getting physical and she doesn't want to play. But Pinky, Viswa, and Ravi convinces her and send her in again. Sunny and Sreeram try to drop balls from each other's bags. Sunny stops walking and gets out of the task first. Before starting the second round, Sunny said that most of the Sreeram's balls are out and suggested Maanas to play well. Sreeram asked if he is helping his friend. They get into an argument and Sreeram claimed that being a captain, Sunny is supporting his friend. Both get into a heated argument and provoke each other.



Sreeram and Maanas fight and get out of the circle. Jessie calls both of them out. But Sunny says Maanas is not out. Jessie doesn't accept. Sunny screamed at Jessie and became violent. Anne, Shannu, and Siri starts the 3rd round. Anne says that Shannu and Siri are intentionally targeting her as they are friends and she won't win as long as the housemates play as groups. Anne and Siri falls down and get back again. Siri brings a knife and the housemates scold her and Jessie takes the knife away. Anne becomes frustrated and gives up though Maanas and Ravi tried to stop her.



Anne and Sunny get into a argument and Anne claimed that he is taking part in all the tasks as a group. Sunny said that he will now show how it will be to play in groups and he will support his friends from now on. Ravi, Viswa, Sreerama and Pinky try to console Anne who is crying. Shannu becomes the new captain of the Bigg Boss house. Shannu talks it out with Anne and said that nothing is planned. Anne also said that Sunny and Maanas are the ones who triggered her. Shannu tries to talk to Sunny and Maanas too but as Sunny keeps on acknowledging Shannu as the captain he leaves and says that he will talk to him later.