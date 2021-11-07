Bigg Boss Episode 63 Highlights

The episode started with Nagarjuna's grand entry with 'Banti Poola Janaki' song. Shannu is seen apologizing to Siri and trying to talk to her. Priyanka is seen crying and Maanas consoled her. In the morning, Jessie is seen saying to Siri that he is seeing the true colors of Shannu and he has seen his enemy (Sunny) helping him and friend (Shannu) backstabbing him. Bigg Boss gives 'Colgate' task and the housemates used the mouth freshener. Sunny and Sreeram are seen singing a funny song about Shannu and Siri.

Bigg Boss gives the luxury budget task 'Jatha Kalise'. The housemates have to flip the cards from the deck and if the cards are the same, they will get points. The housemates gained 1620 points. Shannu is seen apologizing to Jessie but the latter doesn't agree and says that he doesn't want to talk about it. Nagarjuna congratulated Anne and claimed that she succeeded only when she didn't give up. Nagarjuna said that he will give 9 points to his captaincy as he kept his friendship and treated everyone equally.



Nag plays 'Oh My Friend' song for Shannu and Siri and the duo danced. Nag appreciated Shannu and also said to Siri that he did a great job. Nag also appreciated Ravi for his wonderful performance and gave him an opportunity to take revenge on his opponents. Ravi made a mixture of soy sauce, chili sauce, eggs etc, and made Shannu to drink it. Anne made Kajal to take a bite of Chilli and drink a mixture. Priyanka made Ravi to drink egg. Sreeram picked Sunny and took revenge on him.



Nagarjuna asked Maanas why he is fighting with Priyanka and added that he should become more active. Nagarjuna appreciated Sunny for controlling his anger and entertaining everyone. Ravi gets into the safe zone. Nagarjuna asked the housemates to pick heroes and villains for them in the Bigg Boss house. Siri gave hero to Shannu and villain to Priyanka. Priyanka gave hero to Maanas and villain to Siri. Sreeram picked Viswa and Siri as hero and villain. Kajal gave villain to Anne and hero to Maanas.



Sunny picked Jessie and Priyanka as hero and villain. Siri gets into the safe zone. Ravi gave hero to Viswa and Shannu as the villain. Shannu gave Ravi and Siri the villain and her tags. Anne picked Kajal as the villain and Viswa as a hero. Viswa gave hero and villain to Sreeram and Priyanka. Maanas gave hero to Priyanka and villain to Ravi. Viswa became the hero of the house and Priyanka is the villain of the house. Sunny gets into the safe zone.

