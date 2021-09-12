'Bigg Boss is a 'Boothu' show,' says CPI Leader

The much-awaited fifth season of popular Telugu reality show Bigg Boss recently got launched last week and the show has been grabbing the attention of the audience.

The audience have already started supporting their favorite contestants. However, CPI leader Narayana made some shocking comments on the show by saying 'Bigg Boss' is a 'Boothu' show. "I seriously don't know why the union and state governments encourage these shows. Even the court is unable to take action on these shows. It is inappropriate to permit such programs," said Narayana.

"Bigg Boss is an insult to our culture and society," he added. But why a politician like him made these comments on such a show became a mystery.