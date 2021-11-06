Bigg Boss Season 5 Episode 62 Highlights

The episode started with Bigg Boss giving a task where the housemates have to throw others from the track. Superheroes win the task. Finally, Super-Villains got the lighting bolt and won the captaincy contenders task. In the night, Siri is seen talking to Kajal about Shannu's behavior from the past couple of days. The next day started with the housemates dancing to 'Rama Rama Rama' song. The housemates decorate the house for Diwali.

Priyanka is seen asking Maanas to behave normally but Maanas doesn't accept. Later, Priyanka is seen saying to Siri that Maanas admitted that he likes her too but he is not talking properly to her. Bigg Boss gives 'Prestige' task and asked the captain to give Kitchen Champion award to a housemates. Shannu gave it to Priyanka. Priyanka is seen hugging Maanas and the duo apologizes to each other. Bigg Boss gives 'Chikkaku Dorakaku' captaincy task to the supervillains team.

The participants will wear velcro tapes and they have to dodge the balls the housemates throw at them. The participant with more number of balls attached to them will get out. Jessie gets out of the task first followed by Viswa and Siri. Siri cries and screams at Shannu that he doesn't know the value of friendship. Ravi and Sunny also gets out making Anne the new captain of the Bigg Boss house. Siri said that Shannu also threw balls at her and though only one ball stuck to her he cannot throw balls at her and screamed in front of everyone that he is a fake person.

Sunny and Ravi argue about what Ravi told to Sunny before the last round. Jessie says that Shannu has been behaving differently and he backstabbed them both. He claimed that both of them played thinking that Shannu will support them but he backstabbed them. Shannu also gets emotional thinking that everyone wants him to play the individual game but will backlash at him if he plays. Bigg Boss gives another task to the housemates where they have to clean a stove.

Viswa and Siri team up against Kajal and Sreeram for the task. Viswa and Siri won the task. Kajal is seen saying that Maanas is screaming at her without any reason. Maanas and Kajal talk about how their friendship is being portrayed and what the housemates are thinking. Bigg Boss wishes the housemates a very Happy Diwali. They celebrate Diwali by lighting the Diya and dancing to 'Laahe Laahe' song.