Bigg Boss Season 5 Episode 7 Highlights

The episode started with Nagarjuna's spectacular entry. Viswa is seen explaining that the words she said are bad and Priyanka also promised that she will not repeat that mistake. Priyanka apologizes to Uma Devi and she also accepts it. Jassi in the prison is seen crying and Siri and Kajal consoled him. He claimed that he felt cornered when Sarayu targeted and scolded him.



Siri opens the prison door and everyone welcomes Jassi happily. The housemates greet Nagarjuna with 'Greekuveerudu' song. Nagarjuna greeted everyone with a smile and appreciated as well as encouraged them. Nagarjuna says it's game time and the title is "Evarito set evarito cut". Each contestant should tie a band for the person they feel a connect and tear the picture of a housemate they don't like.



Viswa selects Manas and Kajal. Jassi selects Sunny and Sarayu. Lahari picks Priya and Kajal. Lobo ties the band to Shanmukh and tears Kajal's pic. Sarayu claims that she doesn't have anyone in the house with whom she feels a good connect and doesn't agree to tie a friendship band to any one of them. However, she tears Siri's picture. Swetha said that she feels set with Anee and tears Uma's picture. Sriramachandra ties the band to Swetha and sings Musthafa song for her. He tears Kajal's picture.



Siri selected Shannu as her friend and says that it is a cut with Sarayu. The duo gets into an argument. Siri cried and Nagarjuna consoled her. Sunny said that Anee is his friend but ties the band for Hamida. He tears Ravi's picture. Ravi gets into the safe zone. Nataraj picked Lobo and Kajal. Manas picks Ravi and Jassi. Ravi ties the band to Priyanka and tears Jassi's picture. Uma picked Priyanka as a friend and Kajal. Hamida selected Sarayu and Shannu. Priya picked Anee master and Hamida.



Priyanka picked Priya and Nataraj. Kajal tied the band to Sreeramachandra and teared Uma's picture. Anee picked Swetha and Kajal. Shannu tied the band to Ravi and teared Hamida's picture. Hamida gets into the safe zone.