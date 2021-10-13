Bigg Boss Season 5 Telugu Episode 37 Highlights

The episode started with Shannu, Siri, and Jessie sharing their opinion about Sreeram's behavior with Priyanka and Priya whereas Sreeram is seen sharing his opinion about the trio with Maanas and Swetha. The trio are seen talking about Anne claiming that she got saved from nominations this week. Viswa is seen saying why he nominated Anne. The next day started with the housemates dancing to 'Bombhat' song.

Swetha is seen talking with other girls about how it is so unfair that Kajal shows fake behavior and Shannu says that it is time to provoke others. Shannu says that anyone can try understanding Einstein's formulas but they cannot understand the nominations. Bigg Boss gives the captaincy contenders task named 'BB Bommala Task'. Blue team has Maanas, Sunny, and Anne. Shannu, Jessie, and Priyanka are in Yellow team. Viswa Sreeram and Priya are in Red team. Ravi, Lobo, and Swetha are in Green team.

Siri and Kajal are the Sanchalaks. Siri will analyze the quality of the toys made by Yellow and Blue teams whereas Kajal will look after the rest of the teams. Both Kajal and Siri okays and rejects some toys. Swetha snatches a toy from Priyanka and rips it. Shannu asks Jessie to calm down. While picking the material, Ravi, Sunny and Viswa complains that Jessie is not playing fair. Siri asks Kajal to tell her teams to start the game and they can damage others' toys.

Kajal goes to Jessie and says that he can damage others' toys. The teams had an argument about the number of toys rejected. Anne and Siri has a big fallout. Anne screams that she cannot be a drama queen like Siri. The latter claims that Anne is trying to prove a point that Siri is biased. Shannu and Jessie try to calm Siri down. Ravi, Lobo, and Swetha get a special toy which can make them take all the toys from others team.