Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Dilemma around Nishabdham promotions in Bigg Boss house

Highlights

Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Anushka Shetty starrer Nishabdham is one film that is gearing up for a grand release on Amazon Prime Video.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Anushka Shetty starrer Nishabdham is one film that is gearing up for a grand release on Amazon Prime Video. Hemanth Madhukar is the director of the movie. The film is touted to be a thriller. The makers initially wanted to give a theatrical release for the film but they later changed the decision. The film unit started the promotions for the project. As per the reports, Anushka might enter Bigg Boss house for the promotions of her movie.

But, there is also a talk that Anushka might not enter the house directly but will interact with the housemates from the stage where Nagarjuna usually talks to the inmates. With Corona scare all around, it is not the right thing to send someone into the house, that too, without any safety precautions. All the housemates have completed their mandatory quarantine period before entering the house. So, sending someone just like that would only create unnecessary worries for the housemates.

We have to wait a couple of days to arrive at clarity on the same. Nishabdham gears up for a grand release on 2nd October.

