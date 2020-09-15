Bigg Boss Telugu: 9 people in the nominations

Tollywood: Suryakiran got evicted from Bigg Boss house during the first week. Kumar Sai was the new housemate. During the nominations procedure for the second week, a total of 9 members are in the nominations.

It was not very much interesting this time as Bigg Boss asked the housemates to sit in a boat placed in the garden area. As Bigg Boss plays buzzer for nine times, one housemate has to get down for each buzzer. Usually, people will discuss and take a call on who should get down and who should not. However, it did not happen this time.

Most of the people decided to get down, to avoid unnecessary troubles with one another.

Gangavva, Noel, Monal, Sohal, Karate Kalyani, Kumar Sai, Amma Rajasekhar, Harika, and Abhijeet are in the nominations.