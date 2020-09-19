Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: The luxury budget task has reached the third and final stage in the Bigg Boss' house on Friday. Already, the inmates cleared two levels and reached the third stage called BB Comedy Show. Team Avinash and Team Kumar Sai were divided into two teams. They performed their skits.

However, when Bigg Boss asked the inmates to select the winner. Lasya and Noel took the initiation to announce the winner. They consulted the inmates who told them that both the teams performed equally. When Gangavva was asked to give her opinion, she mentioned that team Avinash did better. Noel and Lasya then announced that Avinash's team won it, basing on Gangavva's decision.



Amma Rajasekhar who was in Kumar's team found fault with their judgment. He expressed openly that Noel did not give his judgment properly. He told the same to Noel. Lasya and Noel discussed the same and agreed that it was their mistake. They apologized to Amma Rajsekhar as well.

