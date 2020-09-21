Bigg Boss Telugu: Devi Nagavalli directly nominated for third week!

Bigg Boss house this fourth season. She has been playing well in the house. Karate Kalyani dropped the Bigg Bomb on Devi Nagavalli. Devi Nagavalli is one of the perfectionists inhouse this fourth season. She has been playing well in the house. Karate Kalyani dropped the Bigg Bomb on Devi Nagavalli.

Interestingly, Suryakiran too dropped Bigg Bomb on Devi Nagavalli during the first week elimination. But, this time, it is a negative thing. Devi Nagavalli is directly nominated for the eliminations in third week, as per the Bigg Bomb.

It is certainly a sad news for all those who want Devi to stay in the house. We are not sure of the nominations procedure for the third week but it will surely be interesting with Nagarjuna's serious class to all of them regarding the same.

Devi Nagavalli did not react when Kalyani dropped the Bigg Bomb on her.