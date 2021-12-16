Bigg Boss Telugu: Finally a new task in finale week

Bigg Boss Telugu TV show is currently in the final week. Unfortunately, the organizers are failing to hold the interest of the audience. The organizers have played the journeys of the housemates in the first three days but finally, we are going to witness a task on Thursday.

As per the latest reports in the film nagar, Bigg Boss TV show organizers have come up with a balloon task which seems to be fun and interesting. The promo was unveiled in an interesting manner.

As of now, there is no clarity on who will arrive at the grand finale as the chief guest at the final event.

With interesting tasks, the organizers should increase the curiosity around the TV show and make everyone fall in love with the TV show ahead of the grand finale.

Nagarjuna Akkineni is the host of the TV show.