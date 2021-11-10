Bigg Boss Telugu: Kajal faces the heat!

RJ Kajal is one of the strong contestants of the ongoing fifth season of the Bigg Boss TV show. She is friends with Maanas and Sunny in the house. The three are playing the game well but the nominations of the current week have created a storm in the house.

Kajal has been influenced and cornered. She lost the trust of Maanas of Sunny. However, she realized the same and tendered an apology to both of them as well.

It looks like Kajal is extremely low and she might get eliminated this week. With only 5 strong members in the nominations, there are high chances for Kajal's eviction. Sunny, Maanas, Siri, and Ravi can continue in the game and it will be Kajal who might be on the edge.

Kajal's team is working hard in getting her votes but we have to see how things fare!