Bigg Boss Telugu: Real game begins from the third week

Bigg Boss TV show successfully completed two weeks now. With 16 contestants, the show has entered the third week now. Interestingly, everyone is looking forward to the game entering the next level. As per our observation, the real game begins now in Bigg Boss house.

As Nagarjuna too gave a class to the housemates about not opting for self-nominations, we have to see how things will progress up in the coming days. In this scenario, we are sure that the nominations procedure for the third week will turn very interesting.

Devi Nagavalli is directly in the nominations. We have to see who others will join her for the eliminations in the third week. From the third week, we can see the housemates coming up with their real character. We are sure that no one would afford to play safe from now.