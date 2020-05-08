Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4: Team falls in Dilemma?

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4: Bigg Boss is a popular TV show in Telugu. The first three seasons became big hits and the makers are prepping for the fourth season already. As of now, there is no clarity on the same.

Usually, by this time, the makers would get ready with the list of participants in the TV show but looking at the current situations, we are sure that the show might or might not happen.

Bigg Boss team is unsure about taking the shot on floors this year. Since social distancing is a must to eradicate Corona Virus, the Bigg Boss team is particular on pushing the show to next year since they might end up receiving a lot of criticism and backlash.

As of now, there is no clarity from the team. Once the lockdown ends, the team will call up for a review meeting and finalise the fate of season 4.