Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 Episode 12 Highlights

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5: The episode started with Bigg Boss giving 'Aggipulla Majaka' task. Each team has to stick matchsticks into a sandpit and the fire should lead to the end of the sticks and light the camphor. Team Eagle wins the task. Hamida and Kajal make a cake for Swetha and all the housemates celebrate the day with Swetha cutting the cake. Team Eagle gets another flag making them the winners. Bigg Boss announces that the task is completed with Team Eagle as the winner. Bigg Boss shows a video of Swetha's dad wishing her. Swetha becomes emotional. Bigg Boss sends chocolates to the housemates.



The next day starts with the housemates dancing to 'Bhoom Bhaddal' song. Manas is seen massaging Lahari's hand and having a fun talk. Lobo and Uma flirt with each other and the housemates make fun of them. Bigg Boss asked Sreeram to pick housemates from his team to participate in the captaincy task. After the discussion, Sreeram says the names of Viswa, Hamida, Anee, and Priyanka to Bigg Boss. All the four are given beakers. The housemates have to fill the beakers of their choice and the housemate with more coconut water will win. Viswa becomes the second captain of the house.



Ravi and Lahari make fun of Shannu saying that he accepted Hamida is hot. Shannu laughs. Ravi says that he should add H also on his pillow. Hamida said that he can keep H as long as he is in the house and can remove it and add D after getting out of the house. Bigg Boss asked Lobo and Uma to perform skits and the winner will get a single bed. Lobo and Priyanka perform a fun skit where Lobo is seen as a driver and Priyanka as a passenger.



Uma and Siri perform a skit where they show the relationship between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law in expectations and reality. The housemates give ratings and Lobo wins the task of winning the bed. But, he sacrifices it to Uma but she doesn't accept. Lobo opens the lock on the bed and lies on it. The housemates dance to 'Seetimaar' song. In the night, the housemates celebrate Shanmukh's birthday and he cuts the cake. Bigg Boss plays the video of Shannu's parents wishing him. Bigg Boss also shows a video of Deepthi Sunaina asking how is he doing and says that everything is going to be fine. She says "I Love You" to Shannu who becomes emotional.