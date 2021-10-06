Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 Episode 31 Highlights

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5: The episode started with Sreeram and Shannu arguing about the fall out that happened with Jessie. Sreeram says that Shannu has no right to react as he was not there in the situation. Shannu said that he will take a stand for his friend. Siri also joins and the trio argues with Sreeram. Anne, Swetha, and some other housemates try to convince but Shannu, Siri, and Jessie claim that they won't eat. Sreeram and Hamida also sleep without eating.

Bigg Boss gives Amazon Great Indian Festival tasks and gives an opportunity for 4 housemates to send gifts to their loved ones. Sreeram as a captain gives the opportunity to Priya, Shannu, Maanas, and Hamida. Priya gives her mother a television. Shannu gives a laptop to his director friend Subbu. Maanas gives a smartwatch to his mother. Hamida gives a smartphone to her mother. Kajal criticizes Lobo and Ravi saying that they finally came out of the bathroom to work in the kitchen.

Ravi asks her to stop as her making fun is going beyond the limit. Lobo shows his middle finger to her and she walks away but says it to Priyanka and Manas. Ravi comes and says that she is provoking him but she says that she didn't do it intentionally. Sreeram tries to solve it but Kajal doesn't listen and gets into an argument with Ravi. Bigg Boss gives another task to the housemates.

Ravi and Sunny become princes and they should distribute coins to the villagers. The housemates turn as villagers and they have to support their favorite person and make him the king. Kajal says that she will pretend to support Ravi but will support Sunny in the end. Jessie and Shannu steal some coins from the treasures of both the princes.

Both Ravi and Sunny discuss who to get on board for the mud pit task. Viswa reveals that someone stole from the treasure. Anne tries to warn Sunny but the latter also reveals that his treasure is also stolen. Viswa says that it is not at all fair and the housemates who stole did a very cheap thing. The episode ended with both Ravi and Sunny announcing to the housemates they want to send for the mud pit task.