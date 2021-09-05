Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5: Grand entry of Youtuber Shanmukh Jaswanth!

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5: Shanmukh Jaswanth needs no introduction to the audiences who follow Telugu content on Youtube. The young Youtube sensation shot to fame with multiple web series and short films. He is also a popular dancer. Interestingly, Shanmukh Jaswanth will now be seen in the Bigg Boss TV show in Telugu.

Akkineni Nagarjuna is hosting the fifth season of the TV show. 19 contestants will take part in the TV show and Shanmukh Jaswanth is one among them. The contestants are from different backgrounds. As per the reports, Shanukh will make his entry into the TV show with 'Who are You' song.

Shanmukh's dance for the song is going to be a major highlight for the opening episode, say the reports. We hear that Shanmukh Jaswanth is the most popular contestant in the TV show in the fifth edition.