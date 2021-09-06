Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5: Six contestants in nominations this week

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 Nominations List: The first season of Telugu biggest reality show Big Boss finally got started with an energetic premier episode yesterday on September 6th, 2021.

The makers have been promising that there will be five times more entertainment this season when compared to the previous seasons. Anchor Ravi, Anchor Lobo, VJ Sunny, Vishwa, Actor Manas, RJ Kajal, Actress Swetha Varma, Youtuber Sarayu, Uma Devi, Youtuber Siri Hanumanthu, Singer Srirama Chandra, Dance Master Nataraj, Jaswanth Padala, Youtuber Shanmukh Jaswanth, Actress Lahari, Anee, Priyanka Singh, Actress Hamida, and Actress Priya went into the Bigg Boss house yesterday.



As today is Monday, which is nominations day six contestants got into the nominations zone. According to the buzz, Anchor Ravi, Maanas, Sarayu, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Hamida and RJ Kajal are the six contestants who got into the nominations this week.



We have to wait for a week to know who will become the first contestant to get out of the Bigg Boss house this season. King Nagarjuna returned ad the host for Bigg boss season 5 as well.

