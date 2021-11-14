Bigg Boss Telugu: This Contestant evicted?

The tenth week elimination is a big surprise to the audiences as none of the nominated inmates was evicted. Interestingly, it is Jessie who was evicted this week. Jessie has survived for over ten weeks in the house on a successful note and his health is not getting better.

Jessie was actually placed in a secret room and is being monitored constantly. However, he is not getting better. As a result, the organizers decided to bring him out of the house and eliminate him.

Ravi, Siri, Sunny, Kajal and Maanas are in the nominations of week ten. But, in the end, Jessie is evicted from the house successfully. He is currently out of the house and getting treatment for his illness.

Nagarjuna will maintain a suspense of this elimination till the end, to confirm that Jessie is evicted.